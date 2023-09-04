Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (RENB) Stock Faces 15.86% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (RENB) has gone up by 33.06% for the week, with a 365.71% rise in the past month and a 297.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 21.44% for RENB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 76.78% for RENB’s stock, with a 189.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RENB) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RENB is 23.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RENB on September 04, 2023 was 937.85K shares.

RENB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RENB) has surged by 4.15 when compared to previous closing price of 3.13, but the company has seen a 33.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2022-06-01 that Enochian Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares are trading lower Wednesday after Hindenburg Research issued a bearish report on the company. Last week, federal prosecutors announced the arrest of two men being charged in a “murder-for-hire” conspiracy, which resulted in the.

RENB Trading at 205.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.62% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.86%, as shares surge +365.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +417.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENB rose by +33.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.97. In addition, Renovaro Biosciences Inc. saw 216.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RENB

The total capital return value is set at -17.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.30. Equity return is now at value -154.70, with -130.70 for asset returns.

Based on Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (RENB), the company’s capital structure generated 9.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.81. Total debt to assets is 8.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.99.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (RENB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.