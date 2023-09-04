Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX): A Technical Analysis

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) is $197.67, which is $32.78 above the current market price. The public float for RRX is 65.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RRX on September 04, 2023 was 374.46K shares.

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX)’s stock price has soared by 1.66 in relation to previous closing price of 162.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-31 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Regal Beloit (RRX) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

RRX’s Market Performance

Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) has experienced a 6.38% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.63% rise in the past month, and a 17.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for RRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.76% for RRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.18% for the last 200 days.

RRX Trading at 6.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +3.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRX rose by +6.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.18. In addition, Regal Rexnord Corporation saw 37.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRX starting from Avampato John, who sale 8,427 shares at the price of $151.83 back on Aug 23. After this action, Avampato John now owns 12,953 shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation, valued at $1,279,471 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.78 for the present operating margin

+32.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regal Rexnord Corporation stands at +9.37. The total capital return value is set at 8.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.83. Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX), the company’s capital structure generated 33.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.08. Total debt to assets is 20.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.