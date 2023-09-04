Real-Time Update: Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) has seen a 29.61% increase in the past week, with a 52.95% gain in the past month, and a 2.60% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.22% for KUKE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.80% for KUKE’s stock, with a 5.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KUKE is 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for KUKE is 10.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KUKE on September 04, 2023 was 38.67K shares.

KUKE) stock’s latest price update

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.66 compared to its previous closing price of 0.66. However, the company has seen a gain of 29.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2022-08-09 that BEIJING, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Kuke Music Holding Limited (“Kuke” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KUKE), a leading classical music service platform, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, before the U.S. market opens on Friday, August 19, 2022. The earnings release will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.kuke.com/.

KUKE Trading at 34.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KUKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.78%, as shares surge +50.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KUKE rose by +29.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5808. In addition, Kuke Music Holding Limited saw 41.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KUKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-166.20 for the present operating margin

+10.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kuke Music Holding Limited stands at -776.80. The total capital return value is set at -32.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -169.05. Equity return is now at value -127.10, with -100.00 for asset returns.

Based on Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE), the company’s capital structure generated 133.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.10. Total debt to assets is 31.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.