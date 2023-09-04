Quhuo Limited (QH) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH)’s stock price has plunge by -14.14relation to previous closing price of 2.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 13.07% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-05-02 that Small-cap Chinese stocks have been attracting plenty of attention in recent days, according to data from Stocktwits, a social platform for investors and traders.

Is It Worth Investing in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) is 12.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QH is 0.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Quhuo Limited (QH) is $191.04, The public float for QH is 4.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% of that float. On September 04, 2023, QH’s average trading volume was 57.54K shares.

QH’s Market Performance

The stock of Quhuo Limited (QH) has seen a 13.07% increase in the past week, with a -9.42% drop in the past month, and a -20.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.47% for QH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.64% for QH stock, with a simple moving average of 4.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QH stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for QH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $18 based on the research report published on August 04, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

QH Trading at -6.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.20%, as shares sank -5.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QH rose by +13.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6638. In addition, Quhuo Limited saw 44.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.70 for the present operating margin

+6.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quhuo Limited stands at -0.34. The total capital return value is set at 4.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.66. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Quhuo Limited (QH), the company’s capital structure generated 14.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.43. Total debt to assets is 6.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.07 and the total asset turnover is 3.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Quhuo Limited (QH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.