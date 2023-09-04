Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) Stock Showcases 10.63% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) has seen a 16.80% increase in the past week, with a 7.24% gain in the past month, and a 13.30% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for NX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.63% for NX’s stock, with a 22.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) is 19.72x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NX is 1.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) is $28.33, which is -$1.15 below the current market price. The public float for NX is 32.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.07% of that float. On September 04, 2023, NX’s average trading volume was 137.45K shares.

NX) stock’s latest price update

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX)’s stock price has soared by 9.27 in relation to previous closing price of 26.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-01 that Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 1, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Scott Zuehlke – Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer George Wilson – President and Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Steven Ramsey – Thompson Research Group Julio Romero – Sidoti and Company Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q3 2023 Quanex Building Products Corporation Earnings Conference Call.

NX Trading at 9.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.68% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +5.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NX rose by +16.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.73. In addition, Quanex Building Products Corporation saw 24.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NX starting from GRIFFITHS WILLIAM C, who sale 6,321 shares at the price of $28.09 back on Aug 01. After this action, GRIFFITHS WILLIAM C now owns 160,915 shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation, valued at $177,528 using the latest closing price.

GRIFFITHS WILLIAM C, the Director of Quanex Building Products Corporation, sale 16,071 shares at $28.09 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that GRIFFITHS WILLIAM C is holding 167,236 shares at $451,495 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.11 for the present operating margin

+18.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quanex Building Products Corporation stands at +7.23. The total capital return value is set at 20.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.65. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX), the company’s capital structure generated 18.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.87. Total debt to assets is 11.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.96 and the total asset turnover is 1.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.