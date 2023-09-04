PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) Stock Experiences -12.14% Monthly Change

The stock of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) has seen a -12.18% decrease in the past week, with a -12.14% drop in the past month, and a -25.30% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.13% for PYR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.78% for PYR’s stock, with a -22.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ: PYR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) is $0.60, The public float for PYR is 97.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PYR on September 04, 2023 was 32.35K shares.

PYR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ: PYR) has dropped by -9.69 compared to previous close of 0.67. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-24 that PyroGenesis Canada Inc said it has received a milestone payment of $445,200 associated with the previously announced engineering phase for its SPARC refrigerant waste destruction system from the government-mandated organization known as Cool-Safe. The provider of advanced plasma processes said the engineering phase of the SPARC refrigerant waste destruction system has reached a crucial milestone, triggering the subject payment.

PYR Trading at -11.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.33%, as shares sank -11.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYR fell by -12.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6596. In addition, PyroGenesis Canada Inc. saw -19.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PYR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-128.71 for the present operating margin

+30.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for PyroGenesis Canada Inc. stands at -169.18. The total capital return value is set at -69.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -101.61. Equity return is now at value -158.80, with -60.50 for asset returns.

Based on PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR), the company’s capital structure generated 41.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.08. Total debt to assets is 14.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.