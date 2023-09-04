Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLO) is 81.52x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PTLO is 2.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) is $26.88, which is $8.41 above the current market price. The public float for PTLO is 51.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.67% of that float. On September 04, 2023, PTLO’s average trading volume was 621.98K shares.

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLO)’s stock price has plunge by -0.44relation to previous closing price of 18.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.04% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-16 that Investors looking for stocks in the Retail – Restaurants sector might want to consider either First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG) or Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

PTLO’s Market Performance

Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) has seen a -2.04% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.41% decline in the past month and a -12.17% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for PTLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.52% for PTLO stock, with a simple moving average of -11.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTLO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PTLO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PTLO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $28 based on the research report published on July 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PTLO Trading at -13.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -6.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTLO fell by -2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.67. In addition, Portillo’s Inc. saw 11.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTLO starting from Cook George Richard III, who sale 18,662 shares at the price of $18.95 back on Mar 10. After this action, Cook George Richard III now owns 9,907 shares of Portillo’s Inc., valued at $353,725 using the latest closing price.

Osanloo Michael, the President & CEO of Portillo’s Inc., purchase 1,262 shares at $18.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Osanloo Michael is holding 169,086 shares at $22,931 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTLO

Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.