Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR)’s stock price has plunge by 5.80relation to previous closing price of 28.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 13.19% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-11 that Phreesia, Inc. provides a suite of patient care software and services to healthcare providers in the U.S. and Canada. Management recently guided to slower top line revenue growth in fiscal 2024 than fiscal 2023’s growth over 2022. The company is still generating large operating losses.

Is It Worth Investing in Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PHR is 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PHR is $39.00, which is $8.88 above the current price. The public float for PHR is 51.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PHR on September 04, 2023 was 365.62K shares.

PHR’s Market Performance

PHR’s stock has seen a 13.19% increase for the week, with a 2.80% rise in the past month and a -7.75% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.46% for Phreesia Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.40% for PHR’s stock, with a -5.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHR stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for PHR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PHR in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $37 based on the research report published on April 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PHR Trading at 1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares surge +0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHR rose by +13.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.80. In addition, Phreesia Inc. saw -6.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHR starting from Davidoff Michael J., who sale 1,075 shares at the price of $31.75 back on Jul 21. After this action, Davidoff Michael J. now owns 93,576 shares of Phreesia Inc., valued at $34,131 using the latest closing price.

Munson Gillian, the Director of Phreesia Inc., sale 3,555 shares at $30.06 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Munson Gillian is holding 19,315 shares at $106,864 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.85 for the present operating margin

+50.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phreesia Inc. stands at -62.71. The total capital return value is set at -48.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.14. Equity return is now at value -53.20, with -42.00 for asset returns.

Based on Phreesia Inc. (PHR), the company’s capital structure generated 3.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.09. Total debt to assets is 2.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Phreesia Inc. (PHR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.