PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for PNNT is at 1.61. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PNNT is $7.06, which is $0.33 above the current market price. The public float for PNNT is 63.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.75% of that float. The average trading volume for PNNT on September 04, 2023 was 385.17K shares.

PNNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE: PNNT) has increased by 1.66 when compared to last closing price of 6.62.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-15 that PennantPark (PNNT) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

PNNT’s Market Performance

PNNT’s stock has risen by 3.22% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.91% and a quarterly rise of 20.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.77% for PennantPark Investment Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.48% for PNNT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNNT stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for PNNT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PNNT in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $6.75 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PNNT Trading at 5.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.96%, as shares surge +1.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNNT rose by +3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.64. In addition, PennantPark Investment Corporation saw 17.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNNT starting from Briones Jose A, who purchase 3,865 shares at the price of $6.45 back on Aug 22. After this action, Briones Jose A now owns 237,364 shares of PennantPark Investment Corporation, valued at $24,929 using the latest closing price.

Briones Jose A, the Director of PennantPark Investment Corporation, purchase 10,960 shares at $6.84 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Briones Jose A is holding 233,499 shares at $74,982 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.99 for the present operating margin

+83.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for PennantPark Investment Corporation stands at -17.34. The total capital return value is set at 1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.93.

Based on PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT), the company’s capital structure generated 120.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.61. Total debt to assets is 53.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -22.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.