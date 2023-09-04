Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.58 in relation to its previous close of 138.98. However, the company has experienced a 20.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-29 that Onto Innovation (ONTO) recently announces that it finalizes over $100 million in orders for Dragonfly G3 inspection system. The deliveries are scheduled through the first quarter of 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) Right Now?

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ONTO is 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ONTO is $145.00, which is $8.22 above the current price. The public float for ONTO is 48.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ONTO on September 04, 2023 was 370.26K shares.

ONTO’s Market Performance

The stock of Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) has seen a 20.40% increase in the past week, with a 14.50% rise in the past month, and a 27.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.41% for ONTO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.48% for ONTO stock, with a simple moving average of 48.84% for the last 200 days.

ONTO Trading at 19.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.68%, as shares surge +15.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONTO rose by +20.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.35. In addition, Onto Innovation Inc. saw 100.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONTO starting from Plisinski Michael P, who sale 31,000 shares at the price of $112.85 back on Aug 21. After this action, Plisinski Michael P now owns 251,794 shares of Onto Innovation Inc., valued at $3,498,439 using the latest closing price.

Jin Ju, the SVP & GM, IBU of Onto Innovation Inc., sale 3,231 shares at $105.17 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Jin Ju is holding 10,254 shares at $339,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.55 for the present operating margin

+48.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Onto Innovation Inc. stands at +22.22. The total capital return value is set at 15.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.63. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.36. Total debt to assets is 1.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.