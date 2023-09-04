ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE: OGS)’s stock price has plunge by 0.99relation to previous closing price of 72.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.22% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-01 that ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Erin Dailey – IR Sid McAnnally – President and CEO Caron Lawhorn – SVP and CFO Curtis Dinan – SVP and Chief Operating Officer Conference Call Participants Shahriar Pourreza – Guggenheim Partners Christopher Jeffrey – Mizuho Operator Good day, and welcome to the ONE Gas 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Today’s conference call is being recorded.

Is It Worth Investing in ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE: OGS) Right Now?

ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE: OGS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) is $77.80, which is $4.98 above the current market price. The public float for OGS is 54.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OGS on September 04, 2023 was 439.72K shares.

OGS’s Market Performance

OGS’s stock has seen a -2.22% decrease for the week, with a -6.21% drop in the past month and a -10.06% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for ONE Gas Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.45% for OGS’s stock, with a -7.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OGS stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for OGS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OGS in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $77 based on the research report published on January 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OGS Trading at -4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -5.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OGS fell by -2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.81. In addition, ONE Gas Inc. saw -3.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OGS starting from Hutchinson Michael G, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $76.95 back on Dec 09. After this action, Hutchinson Michael G now owns 13,239 shares of ONE Gas Inc., valued at $76,950 using the latest closing price.

RODRIGUEZ EDUARDO A, the Director of ONE Gas Inc., sale 800 shares at $76.58 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that RODRIGUEZ EDUARDO A is holding 10,019 shares at $61,264 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.57 for the present operating margin

+16.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for ONE Gas Inc. stands at +8.60. The total capital return value is set at 5.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.92. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on ONE Gas Inc. (OGS), the company’s capital structure generated 126.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.76. Total debt to assets is 40.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.