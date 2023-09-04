Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) Stock Showcases 7.68% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, OBE stock has gone up by 14.17%, with a monthly gain of 6.39% and a quarterly surge of 18.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.27% for Obsidian Energy Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.68% for OBE stock, with a simple moving average of 12.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX: OBE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX: OBE) is above average at 1.17x. The 36-month beta value for OBE is also noteworthy at 1.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OBE is $8.66, which is $1.9 above than the current price. The public float for OBE is 79.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.65% of that float. The average trading volume of OBE on September 04, 2023 was 352.59K shares.

The stock price of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX: OBE) has surged by 3.53 when compared to previous closing price of 7.08, but the company has seen a 14.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Newsfile Corp reported 2023-07-24 that Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – July 24, 2023) – OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (TSX: OBE) (NYSE American: OBE) (“Obsidian Energy”, the “Company”, “we”, “us” or “our”) announces that we expect to release our second quarter 2023 financial and operational results before North American markets open on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

OBE Trading at 12.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +4.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OBE rose by +14.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.82. In addition, Obsidian Energy Ltd. saw 10.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.61 for the present operating margin

+47.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Obsidian Energy Ltd. stands at +104.98. The total capital return value is set at 22.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 62.90. Equity return is now at value 50.20, with 35.00 for asset returns.

Based on Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE), the company’s capital structure generated 14.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.77. Total debt to assets is 10.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

In summary, Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.