NuZee Inc. (NUZE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.62 in comparison to its previous close of 8.95, however, the company has experienced a -1.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-05-26 that RICHARDSON, Texas, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE), a leading coffee technology and co-packing company, announced today that Masa Higashida, Chief Executive Officer and Travis Gorney, Chief Innovation Officer will present a corporate overview at the LD Micro Invitational XIII 2023 Conference. The conference is being held on June 6 – 8, 2023 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

Is It Worth Investing in NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for NuZee Inc. (NUZE) is $24.00, which is $16.18 above the current market price. The public float for NUZE is 0.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. On September 04, 2023, NUZE’s average trading volume was 11.61K shares.

NUZE’s Market Performance

NUZE’s stock has seen a -1.39% decrease for the week, with a -4.40% drop in the past month and a -22.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.91% for NuZee Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.69% for NUZE’s stock, with a -25.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NUZE Trading at -12.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUZE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.10%, as shares sank -4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUZE fell by -1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.19. In addition, NuZee Inc. saw -9.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NUZE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-336.33 for the present operating margin

-3.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for NuZee Inc. stands at -379.45. The total capital return value is set at -90.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -104.55. Equity return is now at value -134.10, with -103.60 for asset returns.

Based on NuZee Inc. (NUZE), the company’s capital structure generated 7.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.91. Total debt to assets is 6.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NuZee Inc. (NUZE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.