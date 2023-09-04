Novonix Limited (NVX) Stock Observes -33.89% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Novonix Limited (NVX) has seen a -12.19% decrease in the past week, with a -7.55% drop in the past month, and a -6.84% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.94% for NVX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.15% for NVX’s stock, with a -33.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Novonix Limited (NASDAQ: NVX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NVX is also noteworthy at 3.39.

The public float for NVX is 121.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. The average trading volume of NVX on September 04, 2023 was 69.57K shares.

NVX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Novonix Limited (NASDAQ: NVX) has dropped by -6.49 compared to previous close of 2.62. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-30 that BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX, ASX: NVX) (“NOVONIX” or the “Company”), a leading battery materials and technology company, today announced that members of the executive team are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor events in September 2023:

NVX Trading at -8.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares sank -3.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVX fell by -12.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.63. In addition, Novonix Limited saw -40.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, Novonix Limited (NVX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.