Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The public float for NXL is 5.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.46% of that float. On September 04, 2023, NXL’s average trading volume was 26.20K shares.

NXL) stock’s latest price update

Nexalin Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NXL)’s stock price has dropped by -9.99 in relation to previous closing price of 0.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2022-11-21 that Biotech penny stocks to watch this week. Are they a buy now?

NXL’s Market Performance

Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL) has seen a -7.43% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -45.14% decline in the past month and a -54.94% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.12% for NXL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.81% for NXL’s stock, with a -59.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NXL Trading at -45.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.97%, as shares sank -46.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXL fell by -7.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5621. In addition, Nexalin Technology Inc. saw -46.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXL starting from Elson Marilyn, who purchase 9,500 shares at the price of $1.12 back on Sep 28. After this action, Elson Marilyn now owns 835,244 shares of Nexalin Technology Inc., valued at $10,640 using the latest closing price.

Elson Marilyn, the Ms. Elson serves as CFO of Nexalin Technology Inc., purchase 36,000 shares at $4.15 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Elson Marilyn is holding 825,744 shares at $149,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-138.72 for the present operating margin

+19.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nexalin Technology Inc. stands at -128.49. The total capital return value is set at -67.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.67. Equity return is now at value -47.40, with -36.20 for asset returns.

Based on Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL), the company’s capital structure generated 13.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.12. Total debt to assets is 10.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -5.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 124.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.