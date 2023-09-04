NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: NTCT) has decreased by -0.35 when compared to last closing price of 28.63. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-05-19 that The Zacks Computer – Networking industry players like EXTR, NTCT and NTGR are poised to benefit from the accelerated 5G deployment and the increasing demand for network security solutions.

Is It Worth Investing in NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: NTCT) Right Now?

NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: NTCT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NTCT is 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for NTCT is $35.33, which is $6.8 above the current price. The public float for NTCT is 69.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTCT on September 04, 2023 was 366.26K shares.

NTCT’s Market Performance

NTCT stock saw an increase of 0.99% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.78% and a quarterly increase of -8.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.35% for NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.35% for NTCT’s stock, with a -6.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTCT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NTCT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NTCT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $30 based on the research report published on May 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NTCT Trading at -1.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares surge +1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTCT rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.18. In addition, NetScout Systems Inc. saw -12.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTCT starting from DOWNING JOHN, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $27.90 back on Aug 08. After this action, DOWNING JOHN now owns 117,115 shares of NetScout Systems Inc., valued at $83,700 using the latest closing price.

SZABADOS MICHAEL, the Chief Operating Officer of NetScout Systems Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $27.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that SZABADOS MICHAEL is holding 36,084 shares at $138,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.62 for the present operating margin

+67.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetScout Systems Inc. stands at +6.52. The total capital return value is set at 3.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.57. Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT), the company’s capital structure generated 7.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.33. Total debt to assets is 5.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.