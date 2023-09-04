nCino Inc. (NCNO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for nCino Inc. (NCNO) is $31.85, which is -$0.5 below the current market price. The public float for NCNO is 107.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NCNO on September 04, 2023 was 766.25K shares.

NCNO) stock’s latest price update

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO)’s stock price has plunge by 0.40relation to previous closing price of 32.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 15.02% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-09-01 that But is this resurgence the dawn of a brighter chapter for the banking software company or a fleeting moment of optimism?

NCNO’s Market Performance

NCNO’s stock has risen by 15.02% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.93% and a quarterly rise of 32.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.09% for nCino Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.26% for NCNO’s stock, with a 22.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCNO stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for NCNO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NCNO in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $29 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NCNO Trading at 8.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +11.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNO rose by +15.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.83. In addition, nCino Inc. saw 24.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCNO starting from Glover Joshua L, who sale 6,939 shares at the price of $30.05 back on Aug 04. After this action, Glover Joshua L now owns 392,732 shares of nCino Inc., valued at $208,517 using the latest closing price.

Naude Pierre, the CEO of nCino Inc., sale 5,706 shares at $29.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Naude Pierre is holding 1,129,048 shares at $169,046 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.78 for the present operating margin

+54.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for nCino Inc. stands at -25.16. The total capital return value is set at -7.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.22. Equity return is now at value -7.00, with -5.50 for asset returns.

Based on nCino Inc. (NCNO), the company’s capital structure generated 9.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.61. Total debt to assets is 7.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To put it simply, nCino Inc. (NCNO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.