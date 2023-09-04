National Grid plc (NGG) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for National Grid plc (NYSE: NGG) is 13.45x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NGG is 0.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for National Grid plc (NGG) is $73.82, which is $13.14 above the current market price. The public float for NGG is 696.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.29% of that float. On September 04, 2023, NGG’s average trading volume was 321.33K shares.

The stock of National Grid plc (NYSE: NGG) has decreased by -0.49 when compared to last closing price of 63.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-07-25 that SSE PLC (LSE:SSE) has been told a fine for overcharging the UK’s electricity system operator will have to be paid by September, as regulator Ofgem confirmed the penalty on Tuesday. Ofgem formally ordered SSE to pay the £9.8mln fine on Tuesday, after announcing the FTSE 100-listed generator would be punished in June.

NGG’s Market Performance

National Grid plc (NGG) has experienced a 1.17% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.33% rise in the past month, and a -5.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.99% for NGG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.83% for NGG stock, with a simple moving average of -3.70% for the last 200 days.

NGG Trading at -3.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares surge +0.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGG rose by +1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.38. In addition, National Grid plc saw 4.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.88 for the present operating margin

+61.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Grid plc stands at +12.53. The total capital return value is set at 4.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.28. Equity return is now at value 31.20, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on National Grid plc (NGG), the company’s capital structure generated 145.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.27. Total debt to assets is 46.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of National Grid plc (NGG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.