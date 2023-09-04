Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX: MWG) has decreased by -6.51 when compared to last closing price of 0.41.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-04-07 that Four small issuers began trading this past week. Two small IPOs submitted initial filings.

Is It Worth Investing in Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX: MWG) Right Now?

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX: MWG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MWG is 16.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MWG on September 04, 2023 was 242.05K shares.

MWG’s Market Performance

MWG stock saw a decrease of 3.30% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -30.61% and a quarterly a decrease of -45.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.68% for Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.64% for MWG’s stock, with a -77.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MWG Trading at -26.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.82%, as shares sank -28.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MWG rose by +3.30%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4416. In addition, Multi Ways Holdings Limited saw -95.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.