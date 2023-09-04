Mogo Inc. (MOGO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The public float for MOGO is 21.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MOGO on September 04, 2023 was 71.58K shares.

MOGO) stock’s latest price update

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO)’s stock price has soared by 19.46 in relation to previous closing price of 1.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-10 that Mogo Inc (MOGO) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05. This compares to loss of $0.10 per share a year ago.

MOGO’s Market Performance

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) has experienced a 3.49% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -19.16% drop in the past month, and a -16.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.15% for MOGO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.96% for MOGO’s stock, with a -12.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOGO stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for MOGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MOGO in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $9 based on the research report published on January 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MOGO Trading at -14.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.89%, as shares sank -20.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOGO rose by +3.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8495. In addition, Mogo Inc. saw 12.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MOGO

Equity return is now at value -90.20, with -47.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mogo Inc. (MOGO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.