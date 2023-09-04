Mesoblast Limited (MESO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 3.32.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mesoblast Limited (MESO) is $5.84, which is $5.34 above the current market price. The public float for MESO is 115.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MESO on September 04, 2023 was 547.23K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MESO) stock’s latest price update

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.45 in comparison to its previous close of 1.61, however, the company has experienced a -0.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-30 that Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO ) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call August 30, 2023 6:30 PM ET Company Participants Dr. Silviu Itescu – Chief Executive Officer Dr. Eric Rose – Chief Medical Officer Andrew Chaponnel – Interim Chief Financial Officer Dr. Philip Krause – Board Member Conference Call Participants Louise Chen – Cantor Edward Tenthoff – Piper Sandler Sami Corwin – William Blair John Hester – Bell Potter Operator Hello and welcome to the Mesoblast Financial Results for the Period Ended June 30, 2023. An announcement and presentation have been lodged with the ASX and are also available on the home and investor pages@www.mesoblast.com.

MESO’s Market Performance

MESO’s stock has fallen by -0.67% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -62.66% and a quarterly drop of -55.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.35% for Mesoblast Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.01% for MESO’s stock, with a -54.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MESO Trading at -51.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MESO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.80%, as shares sank -9.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MESO fell by -0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3980. In addition, Mesoblast Limited saw -48.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MESO

Equity return is now at value -16.30, with -12.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mesoblast Limited (MESO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.