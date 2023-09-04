Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, MRCY stock has gone down by -0.94%, with a monthly gain of 2.61% and a quarterly plunge of -5.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.30% for Mercury Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.36% for MRCY stock, with a simple moving average of -12.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MRCY is 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MRCY is $38.00, which is $3.05 above the current price. The public float for MRCY is 56.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MRCY on September 04, 2023 was 879.62K shares.

MRCY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) has decreased by -0.76 when compared to last closing price of 39.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.94% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-23 that When it comes to investing, we’re all looking for that edge to get in early on the next big stock before it takes off. As outside investors, we sometimes feel at an information disadvantage compared to company insiders.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRCY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MRCY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MRCY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $37 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MRCY Trading at 7.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +2.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRCY fell by -0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.72. In addition, Mercury Systems Inc. saw -12.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRCY starting from JANA PARTNERS LLC, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $38.05 back on Aug 18. After this action, JANA PARTNERS LLC now owns 4,711,386 shares of Mercury Systems Inc., valued at $1,902,500 using the latest closing price.

Ballhaus William L, the President & CEO of Mercury Systems Inc., purchase 39,925 shares at $37.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Ballhaus William L is holding 291,999 shares at $1,499,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.64 for the present operating margin

+27.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mercury Systems Inc. stands at -2.91. Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.