Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Stock Sees a3.03 Increase

In the past week, MMLP stock has gone up by 28.03%, with a monthly gain of 22.89% and a quarterly surge of 36.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.90% for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.55% for MMLP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MMLP is 2.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) is $3.00, which is -$0.06 below the current market price. The public float for MMLP is 28.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.25% of that float. On September 04, 2023, MMLP’s average trading volume was 90.31K shares.

MMLP) stock’s latest price update

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.03 compared to its previous closing price of 2.97. However, the company has seen a gain of 28.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. ETF Trends reported 2023-08-22 that Summary Nine constituents in the broad Alerian Midstream Energy Index (AMNA) spent a combined $1.1 billion on equity repurchases in 2Q23. Corporations were more active with buybacks this quarter than MLPs, with some companies prioritizing other uses of capital over equity repurchases.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMLP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMLP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MMLP by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for MMLP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $4 based on the research report published on January 07, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

MMLP Trading at 29.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.49%, as shares surge +24.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMLP rose by +28.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.61. In addition, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. saw 2.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMLP starting from BONDURANT ROBERT D, who purchase 124 shares at the price of $2.80 back on Aug 17. After this action, BONDURANT ROBERT D now owns 138,541 shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P., valued at $348 using the latest closing price.

Shoup Scot A, the Senior VP Operations of Martin Midstream Partners L.P., purchase 48 shares at $2.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Shoup Scot A is holding 26,653 shares at $136 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.39 for the present operating margin

+8.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. stands at -0.99. The total capital return value is set at 9.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.14. Equity return is now at value 50.00, with -5.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.94 and the total asset turnover is 1.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.