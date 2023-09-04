Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE: MLM) has increased by 2.46 when compared to last closing price of 446.41. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-25 that Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) intends to sell its California-based cement plant, in line with the SOAR 2025 plan.

Is It Worth Investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE: MLM) Right Now?

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE: MLM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.67x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) by analysts is $509.70, which is $54.23 above the current market price. The public float for MLM is 61.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.91% of that float. On September 04, 2023, the average trading volume of MLM was 392.83K shares.

MLM’s Market Performance

The stock of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) has seen a 4.61% increase in the past week, with a 0.86% rise in the past month, and a 10.19% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for MLM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.38% for MLM stock, with a simple moving average of 18.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MLM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MLM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MLM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $470 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MLM Trading at 1.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLM rose by +4.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $446.83. In addition, Martin Marietta Materials Inc. saw 35.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLM starting from LaTorre Craig M, who sale 1,934 shares at the price of $431.68 back on Aug 21. After this action, LaTorre Craig M now owns 9,731 shares of Martin Marietta Materials Inc., valued at $834,869 using the latest closing price.

LaTorre Craig M, the Sr. VP, CHRO of Martin Marietta Materials Inc., sale 500 shares at $447.09 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that LaTorre Craig M is holding 11,665 shares at $223,545 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.73 for the present operating margin

+23.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. stands at +13.90. The total capital return value is set at 9.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.12. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM), the company’s capital structure generated 78.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.97. Total debt to assets is 36.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.