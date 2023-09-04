Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for MEGL is at 4.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MEGL is 8.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.79% of that float. The average trading volume for MEGL on September 04, 2023 was 220.62K shares.

MEGL) stock’s latest price update

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.24 compared to its previous closing price of 1.19. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-03 that Vittoria Limited plans to raise $15 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, although the final figure may differ. The company provides corporate-oriented financial services in Hong Kong and China. Similar to Magic Empire Global Limited, I have concerns about potentially extreme stock price volatility.

MEGL’s Market Performance

Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) has experienced a 1.56% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.91% drop in the past month, and a -37.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.14% for MEGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.15% for MEGL’s stock, with a -28.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MEGL Trading at -13.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.52%, as shares sank -11.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEGL rose by +1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3200. In addition, Magic Empire Global Limited saw 0.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MEGL

Equity return is now at value -10.30, with -7.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.