Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) has seen a -0.25% decrease in the past week, with a -10.35% drop in the past month, and a 4.07% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.05% for MGTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.31% for MGTA stock, with a simple moving average of -3.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MGTA is 2.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MGTA is $1.00, which is $0.26 above the current price. The public float for MGTA is 59.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGTA on September 04, 2023 was 297.93K shares.

MGTA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) has plunged by -0.79 when compared to previous closing price of 0.75, but the company has seen a -0.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-04-03 that The healthcare sector has more high return generating companies than many other sectors.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGTA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MGTA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MGTA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $2 based on the research report published on August 25, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MGTA Trading at -3.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.67%, as shares sank -6.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGTA fell by -0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7748. In addition, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. saw 88.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGTA starting from Third Rock Ventures IV, L.P., who sale 1,500,000 shares at the price of $0.82 back on Feb 08. After this action, Third Rock Ventures IV, L.P. now owns 3,058,204 shares of Magenta Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,230,000 using the latest closing price.

Third Rock Ventures IV, L.P., the 10% Owner of Magenta Therapeutics Inc., sale 2,200,000 shares at $0.83 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Third Rock Ventures IV, L.P. is holding 4,558,204 shares at $1,826,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGTA

The total capital return value is set at -52.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.18. Equity return is now at value -71.90, with -58.10 for asset returns.

Based on Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA), the company’s capital structure generated 28.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.04. Total debt to assets is 20.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.