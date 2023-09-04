MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.50 in relation to its previous close of 11.42. However, the company has experienced a 0.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-26 that With silver prices gaining lately and the demand for the metal remaining strong, the near-term prospects of the Zacks Mining – Silver industry look upbeat. Stocks like MAG, EXK and ASM are likely to gain from solid growth projects, efforts to improve operational efficiency and lower costs.

Is It Worth Investing in MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) Right Now?

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MAG is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MAG is $17.63, which is $8.13 above the current market price. The public float for MAG is 102.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.74% of that float. The average trading volume for MAG on September 04, 2023 was 936.22K shares.

MAG’s Market Performance

MAG’s stock has seen a 0.46% increase for the week, with a -1.43% drop in the past month and a -11.91% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.23% for MAG Silver Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.03% for MAG stock, with a simple moving average of -15.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAG stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for MAG by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for MAG in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $16 based on the research report published on June 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAG Trading at -2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares sank -3.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAG rose by +0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.23. In addition, MAG Silver Corp. saw -29.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MAG

The total capital return value is set at -3.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.55.

Based on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06. Total debt to assets is 0.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.03.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.