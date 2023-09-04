MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.70 compared to its previous closing price of 84.56. However, the company has seen a 3.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-23 that MACOM (MTSI) has agreed to acquire the radio frequency business of Wolfspeed for $125 million.

Is It Worth Investing in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) is above average at 19.33x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.81.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) is $83.00, which is -$0.12 below the current market price. The public float for MTSI is 54.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MTSI on September 04, 2023 was 491.77K shares.

MTSI’s Market Performance

MTSI stock saw an increase of 3.85% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.20% and a quarterly increase of 35.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.38% for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.81% for MTSI’s stock, with a 25.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTSI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for MTSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTSI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $92 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTSI Trading at 18.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +11.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTSI rose by +3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.53. In addition, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. saw 31.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTSI starting from RIBAR GEOFFREY G, who sale 3,861 shares at the price of $81.05 back on Aug 28. After this action, RIBAR GEOFFREY G now owns 22,049 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., valued at $312,934 using the latest closing price.

Dennehy Robert, the SVP, Operations of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., sale 3,206 shares at $75.31 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Dennehy Robert is holding 35,879 shares at $241,445 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.65 for the present operating margin

+56.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. stands at +65.16. The total capital return value is set at 10.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.22. Equity return is now at value 34.90, with 19.10 for asset returns.

Based on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI), the company’s capital structure generated 75.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.94. Total debt to assets is 39.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.36.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.