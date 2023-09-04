LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) has gone up by 8.20% for the week, with a -3.12% drop in the past month and a 8.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.69% for LXU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.94% for LXU stock, with a simple moving average of -6.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) Right Now?

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LXU is at 1.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for LXU is $14.19, which is $2.23 above the current market price. The public float for LXU is 49.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.38% of that float. The average trading volume for LXU on September 04, 2023 was 661.21K shares.

LXU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) has surged by 4.35 when compared to previous closing price of 10.12, but the company has seen a 8.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-08-31 that OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB”), (NYSE: LXU), today announced that its President & Chief Executive Officer, Mark Behrman and EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Cheryl Maguire will be participating in the following conferences: UBS Chemicals Conference on Wednesday, September 6th in New York City (CEO, Mark Behrman) Jefferies Industrials Conference on Thursday, September 7th in New York City (CEO, Mark Behrman) RBC Global Industrials on Tuesday, September 12th in.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXU stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for LXU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LXU in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on May 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LXU Trading at 2.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -4.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXU rose by +8.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.23. In addition, LSB Industries Inc. saw -20.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LXU starting from LSB Funding LLC, who sale 15,977,500 shares at the price of $12.99 back on Nov 10. After this action, LSB Funding LLC now owns 1,672,500 shares of LSB Industries Inc., valued at $207,608,440 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LXU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.26 for the present operating margin

+38.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for LSB Industries Inc. stands at +25.55. The total capital return value is set at 26.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.64. Equity return is now at value 20.70, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Based on LSB Industries Inc. (LXU), the company’s capital structure generated 145.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.27. Total debt to assets is 48.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.