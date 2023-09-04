Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) Stock Experiences -22.12% Monthly Change

In the past week, LGVN stock has gone up by 1.54%, with a monthly decline of -22.12% and a quarterly plunge of -18.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.68% for Longeveron Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.70% for LGVN’s stock, with a -20.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LGVN is also noteworthy at 0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LGVN is $14.15, which is $11.51 above than the current price. The public float for LGVN is 4.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.76% of that float. The average trading volume of LGVN on September 04, 2023 was 102.56K shares.

LGVN) stock’s latest price update

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.05 in comparison to its previous close of 2.81, however, the company has experienced a 1.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-11 that Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 11, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Mike Moyer – Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC Wa’el Hashad – Chief Executive Officer Nataliya Agafonova – Chief Medical Officer Lisa Locklear – Chief Financial Officer Joshua Hare – Co-Founder, Chief Science Officer and Chairman Conference Call Participants Michael Okunewitch – Maxim Group Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Longeveron’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

LGVN Trading at -16.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.86%, as shares sank -21.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGVN rose by +1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.82. In addition, Longeveron Inc. saw -18.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LGVN starting from Clavijo James, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $3.51 back on Jun 29. After this action, Clavijo James now owns 47,303 shares of Longeveron Inc., valued at $17,550 using the latest closing price.

Clavijo James, the CFO and Treasurer of Longeveron Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $3.43 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that Clavijo James is holding 52,303 shares at $34,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LGVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1476.51 for the present operating margin

-32.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Longeveron Inc. stands at -1541.33. The total capital return value is set at -56.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.98. Equity return is now at value -109.90, with -82.50 for asset returns.

Based on Longeveron Inc. (LGVN), the company’s capital structure generated 12.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.22. Total debt to assets is 9.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 138.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.