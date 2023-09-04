Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) has increased by 1.06 when compared to last closing price of 68.82. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-23 that Logitech (LOGI) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) Right Now?

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LOGI is 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LOGI is $70.88, which is $1.45 above the current price. The public float for LOGI is 156.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LOGI on September 04, 2023 was 644.15K shares.

LOGI’s Market Performance

LOGI stock saw an increase of 3.47% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.04% and a quarterly increase of 9.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.38% for Logitech International S.A. (LOGI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.87% for LOGI’s stock, with a 14.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOGI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LOGI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LOGI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $70 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LOGI Trading at 7.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +1.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOGI rose by +3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.67. In addition, Logitech International S.A. saw 11.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOGI starting from Harnett Samantha, who sale 800 shares at the price of $65.35 back on May 25. After this action, Harnett Samantha now owns 13,984 shares of Logitech International S.A., valued at $52,280 using the latest closing price.

Harnett Samantha, the Chief Legal Officer of Logitech International S.A., sale 2,500 shares at $56.36 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Harnett Samantha is holding 14,784 shares at $140,891 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.68 for the present operating margin

+35.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Logitech International S.A. stands at +8.03. The total capital return value is set at 21.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.02. Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 9.10 for asset returns.

Based on Logitech International S.A. (LOGI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.05. Total debt to assets is 1.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.