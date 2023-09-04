Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH)’s stock price has increased by 8.36 compared to its previous closing price of 0.33. However, the company has seen a -13.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2021-05-28 that LISHUI, China, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) (“Lixiang” or the “Company”), a prestigious private primary and secondary education service provider in China, today announced that it held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) on May 28, 2021.

Is It Worth Investing in Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LXEH is also noteworthy at 0.81.

The public float for LXEH is 13.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.18% of that float. The average trading volume of LXEH on September 04, 2023 was 210.15K shares.

LXEH’s Market Performance

LXEH’s stock has seen a -13.33% decrease for the week, with a -33.17% drop in the past month and a -43.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 35.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.99% for Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.00% for LXEH stock, with a simple moving average of -75.94% for the last 200 days.

LXEH Trading at -34.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXEH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.93%, as shares sank -34.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXEH fell by -13.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4345. In addition, Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. saw -87.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LXEH

Equity return is now at value -3.50, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.