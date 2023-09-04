Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND)’s stock price has decreased by -1.99 compared to its previous closing price of 9.05. However, the company has seen a -6.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-07-13 that NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND; “Lindblad”; the “Company”), a global provider of expedition cruises and adventure travel experiences, will report 2023 second quarter financial results on Thursday, July 27, 2023, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

Is It Worth Investing in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) is $16.00, which is $7.13 above the current market price. The public float for LIND is 34.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LIND on September 04, 2023 was 362.60K shares.

LIND’s Market Performance

LIND stock saw a decrease of -6.63% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.13% and a quarterly a decrease of -13.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.00% for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.97% for LIND stock, with a simple moving average of -10.78% for the last 200 days.

LIND Trading at -13.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -12.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIND fell by -6.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.90. In addition, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. saw 15.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIND starting from Lindblad Sven-Olof, who sale 15,265 shares at the price of $12.05 back on Jul 28. After this action, Lindblad Sven-Olof now owns 11,858,293 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., valued at $183,940 using the latest closing price.

Lindblad Sven-Olof, the Director of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., sale 2,850 shares at $12.05 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Lindblad Sven-Olof is holding 11,673,558 shares at $34,353 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.96 for the present operating margin

+22.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. stands at -26.42. The total capital return value is set at -12.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.55. Equity return is now at value 38.30, with -8.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.