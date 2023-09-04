LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.76 in comparison to its previous close of 7.40, however, the company has experienced a 39.11% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-28 that LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 28, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Reed Anderson – ICR Steve Fife – President and CEO Carl Aure – CFO Conference Call Participants Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by.

Is It Worth Investing in LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) Right Now?

LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 34.50x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LFVN is 10.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.41% of that float. On September 04, 2023, the average trading volume of LFVN was 64.01K shares.

LFVN’s Market Performance

LFVN’s stock has seen a 39.11% increase for the week, with a 35.56% rise in the past month and a 46.19% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.27% for LifeVantage Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.75% for LFVN’s stock, with a 66.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFVN stocks, with Midtown Partners repeating the rating for LFVN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LFVN in the upcoming period, according to Midtown Partners is $1.43 based on the research report published on September 08, 2014 of the previous year 2014.

LFVN Trading at 39.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.17%, as shares surge +40.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFVN rose by +39.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.42. In addition, LifeVantage Corporation saw 85.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFVN starting from Dayton Judd, who purchase 5,490 shares at the price of $4.95 back on Aug 25. After this action, Dayton Judd now owns 749,325 shares of LifeVantage Corporation, valued at $27,186 using the latest closing price.

Dayton Judd, the of LifeVantage Corporation, purchase 7,226 shares at $4.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Dayton Judd is holding 743,835 shares at $34,837 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFVN

Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.