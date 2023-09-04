Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DRS is 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DRS is $19.75, which is $1.83 above the current price. The public float for DRS is 51.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DRS on September 04, 2023 was 660.68K shares.

DRS) stock’s latest price update

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.75 in relation to its previous close of 17.12. However, the company has experienced a 6.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-30 that Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from fundamentally strong stocks that are currently on the move. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our “Recent Price Strength” screen.

DRS’s Market Performance

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) has seen a 6.22% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.37% gain in the past month and a 12.39% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.53% for DRS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.61% for DRS stock, with a simple moving average of 22.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRS stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for DRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRS in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $19 based on the research report published on June 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DRS Trading at 3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +1.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRS rose by +6.22%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.83. In addition, Leonardo DRS Inc. saw 36.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.39 for the present operating margin

+20.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leonardo DRS Inc. stands at +15.04. The total capital return value is set at 10.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.69. Equity return is now at value 19.60, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Based on Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS), the company’s capital structure generated 22.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.63. Total debt to assets is 12.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.