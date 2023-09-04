Lear Corporation (LEA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.31 in comparison to its previous close of 144.09, however, the company has experienced a 3.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-24 that The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here’s why you should take advantage.

Is It Worth Investing in Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) Right Now?

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LEA is at 1.61. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LEA is $170.82, which is $24.16 above the current market price. The public float for LEA is 58.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.21% of that float. The average trading volume for LEA on September 04, 2023 was 577.89K shares.

LEA’s Market Performance

LEA’s stock has seen a 3.88% increase for the week, with a -5.25% drop in the past month and a 11.38% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for Lear Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.66% for LEA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.03% for the last 200 days.

LEA Trading at -0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -4.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEA rose by +3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.67. In addition, Lear Corporation saw 17.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEA starting from Esposito Carl A., who sale 10,310 shares at the price of $155.00 back on Aug 04. After this action, Esposito Carl A. now owns 9,105 shares of Lear Corporation, valued at $1,598,050 using the latest closing price.

Orsini Frank C, the EVP & President, Seating of Lear Corporation, sale 12,332 shares at $155.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Orsini Frank C is holding 7,809 shares at $1,916,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.68 for the present operating margin

+7.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lear Corporation stands at +1.57. The total capital return value is set at 9.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Lear Corporation (LEA), the company’s capital structure generated 71.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.68. Total debt to assets is 24.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lear Corporation (LEA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.