Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) has jumped by 0.27 compared to previous close of 3.70. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-28 that Torr Metals (TSX-V:TMET) told investors it has commenced its 2023 surface exploration program on its 100%-owned 689 square kilometre Latham copper-gold project, located along Highway 37 within the prolific Golden Triangle region of northern British Colombia. The Vancouver-based mineral exploration company said in a statement that the initial phase of fieldwork will consist of rock and soil sampling that follows the regional property-scale geochemical survey completed in 2022.

Is It Worth Investing in Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SWIM is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SWIM is $4.59, which is $1.05 above the current price. The public float for SWIM is 105.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SWIM on September 04, 2023 was 469.62K shares.

SWIM’s Market Performance

SWIM’s stock has seen a 2.77% increase for the week, with a -2.37% drop in the past month and a -0.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.21% for Latham Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.36% for SWIM’s stock, with a 8.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWIM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SWIM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SWIM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $5 based on the research report published on December 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SWIM Trading at -4.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares sank -3.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWIM rose by +2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.96. In addition, Latham Group Inc. saw 15.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWIM starting from Rajeski Scott Michael, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $3.96 back on Aug 22. After this action, Rajeski Scott Michael now owns 291,056 shares of Latham Group Inc., valued at $31,680 using the latest closing price.

Rajeski Scott Michael, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Latham Group Inc., purchase 12,000 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Rajeski Scott Michael is holding 283,056 shares at $48,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.24 for the present operating margin

+27.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Latham Group Inc. stands at -0.82. The total capital return value is set at 6.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.85. Equity return is now at value -4.10, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Latham Group Inc. (SWIM), the company’s capital structure generated 92.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.92. Total debt to assets is 40.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.