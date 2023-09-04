La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is above average at 9.93x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.13.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) is $43.00, which is $10.98 above the current market price. The public float for LZB is 42.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LZB on September 04, 2023 was 432.79K shares.

LZB stock's latest price update

The stock price of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) has jumped by 3.79 compared to previous close of 30.85. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-30 that Although macroeconomic uncertainty poses risks, focus on digitization and product innovation raises hope for WSC, MLKN, LZB, and AMWD.

LZB’s Market Performance

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) has experienced a 9.51% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.16% drop in the past month, and a 14.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for LZB.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.24% for LZB’s stock, with a 13.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LZB Trading at 5.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LZB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares sank -4.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LZB rose by +9.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.95. In addition, La-Z-Boy Incorporated saw 40.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LZB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.00 for the present operating margin

+42.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for La-Z-Boy Incorporated stands at +6.41. The total capital return value is set at 15.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.17. Equity return is now at value 15.20, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB), the company’s capital structure generated 47.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.15. Total debt to assets is 23.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.53 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.