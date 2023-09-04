Knife River Corporation (KNF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Knife River Corporation (NYSE: KNF) has jumped by 2.18 compared to previous close of 51.46. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-07-18 that BISMARCK, N.D.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Knife River Corporation (NYSE: KNF), an aggregates-led, vertically integrated construction materials and contracting services company, will host its second quarter 2023 earnings conference call at 10 a.m. EDT Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Financial results for the quarter will be released that morning before the NYSE market opens. A live webcast of the call, along with presentation slides, will be available in the Investors section of the Knife River website at inves.

Is It Worth Investing in Knife River Corporation (NYSE: KNF) Right Now?

Knife River Corporation (NYSE: KNF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.34x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Knife River Corporation (KNF) by analysts is $62.67, which is $10.09 above the current market price. The public float for KNF is 56.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.61% of that float. On September 04, 2023, the average trading volume of KNF was 768.75K shares.

KNF’s Market Performance

KNF stock saw an increase of 9.22% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.22% and a quarterly increase of 36.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.71% for Knife River Corporation (KNF). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.22% for KNF’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNF stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for KNF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KNF in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $65 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KNF Trading at 13.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +13.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNF rose by +9.22%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.81. In addition, Knife River Corporation saw 33.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KNF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.22 for the present operating margin

+14.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knife River Corporation stands at +4.59. The total capital return value is set at 12.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.57.

Based on Knife River Corporation (KNF), the company’s capital structure generated 71.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.54. Total debt to assets is 31.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.25.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, Knife River Corporation (KNF) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.