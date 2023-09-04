JOYY Inc. (YY) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, YY stock has gone up by 7.52%, with a monthly gain of 2.30% and a quarterly surge of 20.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.86% for JOYY Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.12% for YY’s stock, with a 9.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) Right Now?

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for YY is at 0.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for YY is $44.03, which is $13.44 above the current market price. The public float for YY is 44.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.95% of that float. The average trading volume for YY on September 04, 2023 was 509.64K shares.

YY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) has jumped by 1.28 compared to previous close of 34.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-30 that JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 29, 2023 9:00 PM ET Company Participants Jane Xie – Senior Manager of Investor Relations David Xueling Li – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alex Liu – Vice President of Finance Conference Call Participants Thomas Chong – Jefferies LLC Henry Sun – JPMorgan Chase & Co. Yiwen Zhang – China Renaissance Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the JOYY Inc.’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

YY Trading at 6.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +2.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YY rose by +7.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.80. In addition, JOYY Inc. saw 10.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.05 for the present operating margin

+31.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for JOYY Inc. stands at +5.34. The total capital return value is set at 0.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.14. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on JOYY Inc. (YY), the company’s capital structure generated 17.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.91. Total debt to assets is 10.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JOYY Inc. (YY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.