JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD)’s stock price has soared by 0.73 in relation to previous closing price of 15.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-07 that JELD-WEN (JELD) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.57 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) Right Now?

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) is $16.93, which is $1.69 above the current market price. The public float for JELD is 83.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JELD on September 04, 2023 was 450.19K shares.

JELD’s Market Performance

JELD stock saw a decrease of 5.41% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.23% and a quarterly a decrease of 6.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.64% for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.21% for JELD’s stock, with a 13.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JELD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JELD stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JELD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JELD in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $9.50 based on the research report published on December 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

JELD Trading at -8.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JELD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -15.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JELD rose by +5.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.55. In addition, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. saw 57.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JELD starting from Craven Timothy, who sale 3,852 shares at the price of $14.52 back on May 17. After this action, Craven Timothy now owns 44,038 shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc., valued at $55,927 using the latest closing price.

Krause John, the SVP & GM, NA of JELD-WEN Holding Inc., sale 3,844 shares at $14.15 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Krause John is holding 93,231 shares at $54,412 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JELD

Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.