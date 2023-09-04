Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) is above average at 11.12x. The 36-month beta value for JACK is also noteworthy at 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JACK is $101.27, which is $19.7 above than the current price. The public float for JACK is 19.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.24% of that float. The average trading volume of JACK on September 04, 2023 was 315.45K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

JACK) stock’s latest price update

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK)’s stock price has plunge by 2.16relation to previous closing price of 80.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.27% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-29 that Jack in the Box’s (JACK) Del Taco opens its first Drive-Thru Only location based on its Fresh Flex Model in Albuquerque, NM.

JACK’s Market Performance

JACK’s stock has risen by 3.27% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.21% and a quarterly drop of -8.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.83% for Jack in the Box Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.82% for JACK stock, with a simple moving average of -2.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JACK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JACK stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for JACK by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for JACK in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $102 based on the research report published on July 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JACK Trading at -9.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -13.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JACK rose by +3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.99. In addition, Jack in the Box Inc. saw 20.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JACK starting from HARRIS DARIN S, who sale 696 shares at the price of $89.40 back on Jun 23. After this action, HARRIS DARIN S now owns 57,846 shares of Jack in the Box Inc., valued at $62,226 using the latest closing price.

DARDEN TONY J, the SVP, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Jack in the Box Inc., sale 54 shares at $92.15 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that DARDEN TONY J is holding 5,800 shares at $4,976 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JACK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.78 for the present operating margin

+25.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jack in the Box Inc. stands at +7.89. The total capital return value is set at 12.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.63. Equity return is now at value -21.80, with 5.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

In summary, Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.