iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Is It Worth Investing in iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) by analysts is $5.00, which is $4.29 above the current market price. The public float for ISPC is 5.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.49% of that float. On September 04, 2023, the average trading volume of ISPC was 25.37K shares.

ISPC’s Market Performance

ISPC stock saw a decrease of -30.97% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -47.72% and a quarterly a decrease of -46.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.20% for iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -38.94% for ISPC’s stock, with a -50.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ISPC Trading at -45.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.93%, as shares sank -46.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISPC fell by -30.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1330. In addition, iSpecimen Inc. saw -48.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISPC starting from Curley Tracy, who purchase 4,400 shares at the price of $1.25 back on May 31. After this action, Curley Tracy now owns 49,541 shares of iSpecimen Inc., valued at $5,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-97.92 for the present operating margin

+42.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for iSpecimen Inc. stands at -98.50. The total capital return value is set at -37.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.27. Equity return is now at value -59.20, with -48.50 for asset returns.

Based on iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.91. Total debt to assets is 0.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.