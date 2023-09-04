Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.37 in relation to its previous close of 21.40. However, the company has experienced a 24.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-09-01 that Viking Global Investors, the investment firm founded by Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) in 1999, disclosed earlier this week it boosted its stake in Inhibrx Inc. ( INBX, Financial) by 7.71% following a private placement financing agreement.

Is It Worth Investing in Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INBX is 2.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) is $46.60, which is $24.05 above the current market price. The public float for INBX is 34.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.05% of that float. On September 04, 2023, INBX’s average trading volume was 382.73K shares.

INBX’s Market Performance

INBX stock saw an increase of 24.59% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.86% and a quarterly increase of -8.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.46% for Inhibrx Inc. (INBX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.14% for INBX stock, with a simple moving average of -4.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INBX stocks, with SMBC Nikko repeating the rating for INBX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INBX in the upcoming period, according to SMBC Nikko is $40 based on the research report published on March 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

INBX Trading at 3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.63%, as shares surge +9.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INBX rose by +24.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.41. In addition, Inhibrx Inc. saw -8.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INBX starting from VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, who purchase 511,627 shares at the price of $19.35 back on Aug 28. After this action, VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP now owns 511,627 shares of Inhibrx Inc., valued at $9,899,982 using the latest closing price.

Eckelman Brendan P., the Chief Scientific Officer of Inhibrx Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $24.21 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Eckelman Brendan P. is holding 2,035,553 shares at $968,231 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5928.88 for the present operating margin

-30.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inhibrx Inc. stands at -6667.86. The total capital return value is set at -65.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.25.

Based on Inhibrx Inc. (INBX), the company’s capital structure generated 356.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.10. Total debt to assets is 71.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 353.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,532.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.