Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) has increased by 8.72 when compared to last closing price of 3.21.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2022-10-21 that President Frank Ingriselli Will Present Update on Operations and Recently Completed New Discovery Well

Is It Worth Investing in Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) by analysts is $10.00, which is $6.51 above the current market price. The public float for INDO is 4.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.89% of that float. On September 04, 2023, the average trading volume of INDO was 67.40K shares.

INDO’s Market Performance

The stock of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) has seen a 10.09% increase in the past week, with a -20.68% drop in the past month, and a -27.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.03% for INDO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.52% for INDO’s stock, with a -29.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INDO stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for INDO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INDO in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $15 based on the research report published on June 24, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

INDO Trading at -13.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares sank -17.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDO rose by +10.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.62. In addition, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited saw -25.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-112.22 for the present operating margin

+0.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited stands at -76.21. The total capital return value is set at -31.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.60. Equity return is now at value -26.50, with -18.90 for asset returns.

Based on Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO), the company’s capital structure generated 10.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.13. Total debt to assets is 8.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.