Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ICD is 4.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) is $4.67, which is $1.45 above the current market price. The public float for ICD is 12.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.03% of that float. On September 04, 2023, ICD’s average trading volume was 70.36K shares.

ICD) stock’s latest price update

ICD’s Market Performance

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) has experienced a 8.62% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.28% rise in the past month, and a 9.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.40% for ICD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.88% for ICD’s stock, with a -4.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICD stocks, with Johnson Rice repeating the rating for ICD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ICD in the upcoming period, according to Johnson Rice is $7 based on the research report published on March 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ICD Trading at 10.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares surge +6.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICD rose by +8.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.98. In addition, Independence Contract Drilling Inc. saw -3.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICD starting from MSD Partners, L.P., who sale 241,496 shares at the price of $2.96 back on Dec 21. After this action, MSD Partners, L.P. now owns 1,701,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc., valued at $715,288 using the latest closing price.

MSD CAPITAL L P, the 10% Owner of Independence Contract Drilling Inc., sale 57,177 shares at $2.96 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that MSD CAPITAL L P is holding 0 shares at $169,353 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.04 for the present operating margin

+12.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Independence Contract Drilling Inc. stands at -34.99. The total capital return value is set at -0.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.76. Equity return is now at value -3.70, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD), the company’s capital structure generated 68.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.61. Total debt to assets is 27.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.