Immatics N.V. (IMTX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) has jumped by 3.38 compared to previous close of 11.84. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-17 that Immatics (IMTX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.35 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.34. This compares to loss of $0.23 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.50. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Immatics N.V. (IMTX) by analysts is $17.32, which is $6.26 above the current market price. The public float for IMTX is 49.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.52% of that float. On September 04, 2023, the average trading volume of IMTX was 428.21K shares.

IMTX’s Market Performance

IMTX stock saw a decrease of -0.08% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.01% and a quarterly a decrease of 20.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.45% for Immatics N.V. (IMTX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.69% for IMTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 27.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMTX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for IMTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMTX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $12 based on the research report published on March 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IMTX Trading at 3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares surge +0.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMTX fell by -0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.04. In addition, Immatics N.V. saw 40.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMTX

Equity return is now at value -42.20, with -20.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Immatics N.V. (IMTX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.