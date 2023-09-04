Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is above average at 26.86x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) is $331.29, which is $9.64 above the current market price. The public float for HUBB is 53.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HUBB on September 04, 2023 was 418.14K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HUBB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) has jumped by 0.76 compared to previous close of 326.05. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that Let’s explore three under-the-radar, highly-ranked stocks that investors might want to buy now as we flip the calendar to September.

HUBB’s Market Performance

Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) has experienced a 1.57% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.16% rise in the past month, and a 11.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for HUBB.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.14% for HUBB’s stock, with a 22.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HUBB Trading at 2.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +7.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBB rose by +1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $313.67. In addition, Hubbell Incorporated saw 39.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUBB starting from FLYNN ALYSSA R, who sale 0 shares at the price of $306.38 back on Aug 03. After this action, FLYNN ALYSSA R now owns 3,471 shares of Hubbell Incorporated, valued at $99 using the latest closing price.

Sperry William R, the Executive VP and CFO of Hubbell Incorporated, sale 4,040 shares at $313.72 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Sperry William R is holding 52,773 shares at $1,267,429 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUBB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.52 for the present operating margin

+29.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hubbell Incorporated stands at +10.31. The total capital return value is set at 18.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.41. Equity return is now at value 25.80, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Based on Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB), the company’s capital structure generated 65.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.76. Total debt to assets is 28.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.