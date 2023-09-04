Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) has increased by 11.05 when compared to last closing price of 3.62.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-05-02 that Small-cap Chinese stocks have been attracting plenty of attention in recent days, according to data from Stocktwits, a social platform for investors and traders.

Is It Worth Investing in Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) Right Now?

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HUDI is 2.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HUDI is 4.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HUDI on September 04, 2023 was 144.73K shares.

HUDI’s Market Performance

HUDI stock saw a decrease of 0.25% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.67% and a quarterly a decrease of -12.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.39% for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.12% for HUDI’s stock, with a -16.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HUDI Trading at -8.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares sank -8.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUDI rose by +0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.00. In addition, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. saw -20.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.82 for the present operating margin

+14.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. stands at +2.52. The total capital return value is set at 3.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.50. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI), the company’s capital structure generated 44.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.56. Total debt to assets is 25.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.