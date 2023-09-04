Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) has surged by 0.98 when compared to previous closing price of 6.11, but the company has seen a 1.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-08-28 that AI is hot; today’s craze is just the tip of the iceberg. While large language models, generative AI, and image-producing algorithms are neat, the next phase of AI will start generating cash flow for companies other than NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA and the data center group in which generative AI is grounded.

Is It Worth Investing in Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Right Now?

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) is $7.90, which is $1.73 above the current market price. The public float for HIMX is 172.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HIMX on September 04, 2023 was 946.49K shares.

HIMX’s Market Performance

HIMX’s stock has seen a 1.48% increase for the week, with a -5.80% drop in the past month and a -13.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for Himax Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.91% for HIMX stock, with a simple moving average of -13.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HIMX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HIMX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HIMX Trading at -8.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -7.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMX rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.33. In addition, Himax Technologies Inc. saw -0.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.44 for the present operating margin

+39.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Himax Technologies Inc. stands at +19.73. The total capital return value is set at 21.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.36. Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX), the company’s capital structure generated 47.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.38. Total debt to assets is 25.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.